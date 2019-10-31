How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks closed modestly lower on Wall Street Thursday, though the S&P 500 closed out October with its second monthly gain in a row.

The lower finish was a marked shift from a day earlier, when the benchmark index notched its second all-time high this week. Banks were big losers as bond yields plunged.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index fell 9.21 points, or 0.3%, to 3,037.56.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 140.46 points, or 0.5%, to 27,046.23.

The Nasdaq slid 11.62 points, or 0.1%, to 8,292.36.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies lost 10.40 points, or 0.7%, to 1,562.45.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 15.01 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is up 88.17 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 49.24 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 3.74 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 530.71 points, or 21.2%.

The Dow is up 3,718.77 points, or 15.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,657.08 points, or 25%.

The Russell 2000 is up 213.89 points, or 15.9%.