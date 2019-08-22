How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks ended and up-and-down day mostly lower Thursday as losses for health care and technology companies offset gains in banks and other sectors.

Remarks from two Federal Reserve bank presidents left investors less certain about the likelihood that the central bank will lower interest rates again next month.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 1.48 points, or 0.1%, to 2,922.95.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 49.51 points, or 0.2%, to 26,252.24.

The Nasdaq dropped 28.82 points, or 0.4%, to 7,991.39.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks lost 3.85 points, or 0.3%, to 1,506.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 34.27 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is up 366.23 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 95.40 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 12.36 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 416.10 points, or 16.6%.

The Dow is up 2,924.78 points, or 12.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,356.11 points, or 20.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 157.44 points, or 11.7%.