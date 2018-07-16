How major US stock indexes fared Monday

U.S. stocks slipped Monday as investors bought banks but sold shares of most other types of companies, including health care and technology stocks. Energy companies sank along with oil prices.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index slid 2.88 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,798.43.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 44.95 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,064.36.

The Nasdaq composite gave up 20.26 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,805.72.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks shed 8.54 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,678.54.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 124.82 points, or 4.7 percent.

The Dow is up 345.14 points, or 1.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 902.33 points, or 13.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 143.03 points, or 9.3 percent.