How major US stock indexes fared Monday

U.S. stocks closed broadly higher Monday, adding to the market's gains from last week.

Technology, health care and industrial companies posted solid gains. The rally came as investors shrugged off jitters over geopolitical tensions following the U.S.-led missile attack on Syria's chemical weapons program and focused on company earnings.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index rose 21.54 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,677.84.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 212.90 points, or 0.9 percent, to 24,573.04.

The Nasdaq added 49.63 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,156.28.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 13.52 points, or 0.9 percent, to 1,563.03.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 4.23 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Dow is down 146.18 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 252.89 points, or 3.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 27.52 points, or 1.8 percent.