How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks staggered to eight-month lows Friday after weak economic data from China and Europe set off more worries about the health of the global economy. Mounting tensions in Europe over Britain's impeding departure from the European Union also darkened traders' moods.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index dropped 50.59 points, or 1.9 percent, to 2,599.95.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average skidded 496.87 points, or 2 percent, to 24,100.51.

The Nasdaq composite declined 159.67 points, or 2.3 percent, to 6,910.66.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 21.89 points, or 1.5 percent, to 1,410.81.

For the week:

The S&P 500 lost 33.13 points, or 1.3 percent.

The Dow fell 288.44 points, or 1.2 percent.

The Nasdaq slid 58.59 points, or 0.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 shed 37.28 points, or 2.6 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 73.66 points, or 2.8 percent.

The Dow is down 618.71 points, or 2.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 7.27 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 124.70 points, or 8.1 percent.