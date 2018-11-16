How major US stock indexes fared Friday

U.S. stock indexes closed mostly higher Friday after another day of volatile trading.

A late-afternoon wave of buying gave the S&P 500 its second gain in a row, although the benchmark index ended the week with a loss. Health care and energy companies powered the gains, outweighing losses in technology stocks, large retailers and internet companies.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index rose 6.07 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,736.27.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 123.95 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,413.22.

The Nasdaq composite slid 11.16 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,247.87.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 3.41 points, or 0.2 percent, to $1,527.53.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 44.74 points, or 1.6 percent.

The Dow gave up 576.08 points, or 2.2 percent.

The Nasdaq dropped 159.03 points, or 2.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 slid 21.96 points, or 1.4 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 62.66 points, or 2.3 percent.

The Dow is up 694 points, or 2.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 344.98 points, or 5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 7.98 points, or 0.5 percent.