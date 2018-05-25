How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Energy companies and oil prices took their worst losses in months Friday on reports OPEC countries plan to produce more oil soon. Stock indexes finished an indecisive week with small losses.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index slipped 6.43 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,721.33.

The Dow Jones industrial average shed 58.67 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,753.09.

The Nasdaq composite gained 9.42 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,433.85.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks dipped 1.29 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,626.93.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 8.36 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Dow added 38 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Nasdaq climbed 79.51 points, or 1.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 inched up 0.30 points.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 47.72 points, or 1.8 percent.

The Dow is up 33.87 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 530.46 points, or 7.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 91.42 points, or 6 percent.