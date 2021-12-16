How brothers in arms plotted theft, sale of US Army weaponry JAMES LAPORTA and JASON DEAREN, Associated Press Dec. 16, 2021 Updated: Dec. 16, 2021 1:07 a.m.
Packed with rifles and explosives, the SUV hurtled down a Florida interstate beneath bright blue autumn skies, passing other motorists with little notice.
It was November 2018, and the driver, Tyler Sumlin, was uncomfortable. Clammy. The husky, bearded former U.S. Army soldier was getting a cold, and understandably tense: He was transporting a platoon’s worth of stolen rifles, enough C4 to blow up his car and those around him, a live hand grenade.
Written By
JAMES LAPORTA and JASON DEAREN