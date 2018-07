House of Books sets book signings

House of Books in Kent will offer a book signing with John Milnes Baker of Kent July 7 from 2 to 3 p.m. and Adam Van Doren from 3 to 4 p.m.

Baker will sign copies of his book “American House Styles: A Concise Guide,” while Van Doren will sign copies of “The Stones of Yale” at the 10 North Main St. shop.