House of Books sets book signings
Published 12:00 am, Friday, May 4, 2018
House of Books in Kent will present book signings with two authors May 5.
Janice Kaplan will sign copies of her new book "How Luck Happens: Using the Science of Luck to Transform Work, Love and Life" from 2 to 3 p.m., while Amy Poeppel will sign copies of her new book "Limelight" from 3 to 4 p.m. at the 10 Main St. store.
