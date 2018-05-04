House of Books sets book signings

House of Books in Kent will present book signings with two authors May 5.

Janice Kaplan will sign copies of her new book "How Luck Happens: Using the Science of Luck to Transform Work, Love and Life" from 2 to 3 p.m., while Amy Poeppel will sign copies of her new book "Limelight" from 3 to 4 p.m. at the 10 Main St. store.