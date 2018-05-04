House of Books in Kent will present book signings with two authors May 5.

Janice Kaplan will sign copies of her new book "How Luck Happens: Using the Science of Luck to Transform Work, Love and Life" from 2 to 3 p.m., while Amy Poeppel will sign copies of her new book "Limelight" from 3 to 4 p.m. at the 10 Main St. store.