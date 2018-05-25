House of Books sets book signing

House of Books in Kent will hold a book signing with Joseph Cicio May 26 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Cicio will sign copies of his new book “Friends Bearing Gifts” at the 10 North Main St. store.

The book features a forward by Kent resident Nancy Kissinger.

Cicio, a leader in the world of retail, has held high-profile positions that brought him into contact with leading celebrities of the day.

He became close friends with figures such as Lady Nancy Slim Keith, Lauren Bacall, Audrey Hepburn, the Kissingers and Joan Rivers, earning him insight into the private lives of people who most can only read about and few were privileged to know intimately.

The book is about these relationships and the unmatched experience of remembering each one through the objects they each gave to him. Featuring photography of Cicio's Connecticut home, which has been published several times, and individual essays on each friend and their gifts - the book emphasizes the importance of relationships, and is a reflection on a life filled with friends, objects, and ultimately, exceptional memories.