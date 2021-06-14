House of Books in Kent relaunches in-person events

KENT — In-person events return at House of Books. The summer lineup includes Kerri Arsenault, Kurt Andersen, Amy Poeppel, and Fiona Davis, among other award-winning authors and local luminaries. “We’re very lucky to have a slew of talented writers with recent books right here in the Litchfield Hills,” says Katharine Otis, marketing and events coordinator of House of Books. “As we take our first steps back into the world of live events, we want to put a spotlight on our local authors.”

House of Books will also be hosting a summer book club focused on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Overstory” by Richard Powers. "Ever since it came out in 2018, this book has stayed near the top of our monthly bestseller list," says Benjamin Rybeck, general manager of House of Books.