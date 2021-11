KENT — After an extensive renovation project, House of Books is ready to reopen in its original location at 10 North Main Street in Kent.

House of Books will celebrate its grand reopening on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27. The newly renovated space will be twice the size of the temporary location at 4 North Main.

“The features I’m most looking forward to using are our rolling displays, which we’ll move aside for author events and readings in the store,” said Katharine Otis, Marketing & Events Coordinator at House of Books. To celebrate, House of Books will be hosting a number of events with local authors and community members.

“We want to celebrate this milestone with the community and thank them for all their support over the years,” says General Manager Benjamin Rybeck.

Nov. 27 will feature guest booksellers such as art critic Jerry Saltz and Kent Memorial Library Director and Kent Chamber of Commerce Co-President Sarah Marshall.

On Nov. 28, House of Books welcomes local author Amy Poeppel, in conversation with Fiona Davis. Brunch will be provided and guests will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend this event.

The festivities continue the following weekend, Saturday, Dec. 4 with an open house catered by House of Books’ partners at Swyft. Customers are welcome to come browse the shelves and do some holiday shopping while they sip a drink and enjoy some hors d’oeuvres.

The open house will run from 5 to 9 p.m. and customers will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend.

For more information, houseofbooksct.com.