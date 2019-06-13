House hearing on reparations for slavery set for next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The topic of reparations for slavery is headed to Capitol Hill next week with writer Ta-Nehisi Coates and actor Danny Glover set to testify before a House panel.

The House hasn't held a hearing on reparations since 2007. The longtime Michigan Democratic congressman John Conyers first proposed a resolution to study the issue of reparations in 1989, then reintroduced the bill every session until his resignation in 2017.

The resolution's new sponsor, Texas Democratic congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, introduced the measure earlier this year and pushed for next Wednesday's hearing.

The stated purpose of the hearing by the House Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties is to examine "the legacy of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade, its continuing impact on the community and the path to restorative justice."