House committee delays new attempt on ballot initiatives

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A House committee is attempting to introduce four new bills on ballot initiatives that when combined add up to two pieces of legislation already rejected by Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little.

But the House State Affairs Committee on Monday went into recess to research the rules after Democratic Rep. John Gannon questioned introducing legislation that had already been rejected.

Little vetoed one ballot initiative bill last week that opponents said made the initiative process impossible.

Little has said he will veto the second bill that slightly softens the first when it reaches his desk.

Republican Rep. Sage Dixon says the four potential bills are an attempt to break up the two previous ballot initiative bills to see what's acceptable to a majority of lawmakers and the governor.

The committee's chairman, Republican Rep. Steve Harris, gave no indication on when or if the committee might reconvene.