House candidate from Utah tested positive for COVID-19

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — The Republican House candidate for northern Utah's 1st congressional district tested positive on Oct. 7 for the coronavirus.

Blake Moore and Darren Parry, a Democrat, will face off in the Nov. 3 election in the Republican-leaning district. The seat opened when the incumbent U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop, a Republican, announced he would not seek reelection after nine terms.

Moore, a principal at a Salt Lake City management consulting firm, is making his first bid for public office, the Standard-Examiner reported. He is originally from Ogden, the largest city in the 1st District.

Parry is the former chairman of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation. He won his primary bid by roughly 400 votes.

Moore’s wife, Jane, was the first in the family to contract the coronavirus. Moore and his three children all tested positive soon afterward. They have been and are scheduled to be in quarantine through Friday.

“There were several days I was pretty fatigued and (had) all of the cold-like symptoms — achy muscles, chills, headaches, a little bit of a cough,” Moore said.

Moore said he expects to resume his in-person campaign this weekend.