House approves using CBD oil with small amount of THC

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas House has approved a bill that provides legal protection for people who treat medical conditions with CBD oil containing a small amount of the chemical in marijuana that produces a high.

The House approved the bill Wednesday on an 89-35 vote.

The Wichita Eagle reports the bill allows people charged with possessing CBD oil with up to 5 percent THC to defend themselves in court if they can prove they are using the oil to treat a severe medical condition. Parents also could give the oil to their children with chronic conditions.

Supporters say CBD oil with THC can reduce seizures and relieve pain.

But law enforcement and medical groups say the bill would be difficult and expensive to enforce.

The legislation now goes to the Senate.

