House again rejects casino gambling bill

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire House has once again shut down the idea of opening casinos in the state.

A bill to allow two casinos narrowly passed the Senate in March. But the House voted 289-63 on Wednesday to kill the bill, then voted by a similar margin to go even further and "indefinitely postpone" it so the idea can't come back again in any form later this year.

Opponents noted that the bill's sponsor was the only person to speak in favor of it at an earlier public hearing, and said the time has passed for New Hampshire to enter the industry given that other casinos have opened in other New England states.

The House has passed a sports betting bill, however, that is backed by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.