House advances proposed changes to historic records handling

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A proposal to give officials more leverage to reclaim state and local records with historical value that have been improperly removed from government archives is on its way to the Pennsylvania Senate.

The House voted unanimously Monday for a bill that would give the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission the power to demand the return of such records.

It also would permit the commission to ask a court to order such records be turned over, simplify how the agency sells or gives away excess property and generally make documents public after 75 years.

Items loaned to the commission for at least 21 years would be considered abandoned if original lenders can't be found.