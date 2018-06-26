House acts on one law that had been vetoed

The House of Representatives convened June 25 to consider legislation that the governor had vetoed from the 2018 Legislative Session.

The House acted on one law that had been vetoed, which was designed to protect education funding from being cut mid-way through the fiscal year by future governors.

“I proudly joined my colleagues in the House to reverse the action of the governor and protect the rights of the children in our community to receive a quality education,” said State Representative Bill Buckbee (R-67th).

“ This common sense provision would have helped sideline education funding from being used as a political poker chip for the foreseeable future,” he said.

“For New Milford, specifically, this would mean greater stability in crafting our local budget because we would have a concrete idea of how much state funding will actually be allocated, as opposed to the status quo of being handed a phantom number from the state.”

In order for a law that has been vetoed to be reconsidered and overridden, both chambers must repass the law with a super majority.

“We came together and passed a bipartisan budget that had a similar provision in it - one that protects education funding from being cut in the middle of a fiscal year,” Buckbee said. “However, this language is only applicable to the current biennium, which is why the larger policy piece was voted on to effectively prevent future governors of Connecticut from repeating what our current governor has so often done to our school districts.”

The House repassed the law by a final tally of 103-33, reaching the super majority threshold. However, the law did not receive a super majority in the State Senate, but passed by a simple majority of 19-10.

Despite the law being repassed by a simple majority in both chambers, the requisite requirements to override a veto were not ultimately met and the veto is sustained.

“It’s disheartening to bring a law across the finish line, only to have it stricken down,”Buckbee said. “We did our best in the legislature today, but the reality is not enough support was garnered to make a lasting impact.”

“While I am dismayed, I am not going to give up,” he said. “I assure you that I will continue to advocate for policies that promote the delivery of state services, including education, in an equitable way.”