Maine House bans lawmakers from videotaping during debate

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine House has voted despite GOP objections to stop legislators from photographing or videotaping each other during floor debate.

House rules continue to allow the media to film and photograph House business, despite the passage of the amendment on a 91-53 vote on Thursday.

The GOP said the change prevents legislators from recording business when the media isn't there, or if official business is conducted as night. Assistant House Republican Leader Trey Stewart said, "House Republicans support transparency in the conduct of public business."

But Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon said all sessions are broadcast live and archived. And Democratic House Majority Leader Matt Moonen said other legislatures restrict members from using technology in a way that "distracts."