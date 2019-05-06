House Dems renew probe on hurricane response in Puerto Rico

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2017 file photo, buildings with their roofs damaged by the winds of Hurricane Maria are shown still exposed to weather conditions, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico's government said Tuesday, April, 23, 2019, that it plans to demolish 16,000 structures that were heavily damaged by Hurricane Maria nearly two years ago.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are seeking documents from the Trump administration. The panel is renewing an inquiry into the "abominable" U.S. response to deadly 2017 hurricanes in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings, who chairs the oversight panel, said the administration has been able to evade oversight of its poor response to the hurricanes because Republicans who controlled Congress refused to perform their constitutionally required role. More than 3,000 people died in Hurricanes Maria and Irma, which caused massive power outages and more than $100 billion in damages.

Cummings said the White House ignored his earlier requests for documents related to the storms, while House Republicans blocked a credible, bipartisan investigation of the administration's actions to prepare for and respond to the hurricanes.