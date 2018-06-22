‘Hot off the Grill’ set at JCC

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will offer a hands-on “Hot off the Grill” cooking class with Chef Marianne De Silva June 29 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The menu will include grilled salmon skewers with garlic, dijon and lemon slices; balsamic grilled vegetables, including zucchini, red/yellow bell peppers and sweet white onions; baby Romaine grilled hearts topped with Campari tomatoes dressed with avocado-lime dressing; and grilled peaches and maple syrup.

The class at the 9 Route 39 will cost $50 for members and $55 for non-members.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050.