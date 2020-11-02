Hospitals join together to scrub the scrubs, other laundry

DETROIT (AP) — Three Michigan health care systems are partners — in clean laundry.

Since June, a laundry in Detroit has been working two shifts a day, washing, pressing and folding 700,000 pounds of laundry every week.

The partners are Michigan Medicine at the University of Michigan, Henry Ford Health System and St. Joseph Mercy Health System. The laundry handles scrubs, sheets, pillowcases, blankets and towels.

A newly designed washable gown can be washed 100 times before it's put aside, Michigan Medicine reported.

“Laundry service is critical to our everyday operations for our patients and team members, and this investment will have meaningful impact for years to come," said Bob Riney, chief operating officer at Henry Ford.

The laundry employs about 150 workers. New hires are paid an hourly rate of $15.04 after a probationary period.