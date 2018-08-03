Hospital says it won't be swayed by threat of another strike

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Hospital says it's committed to offering competitive wages and benefits and it won't be swayed by the threat of another strike.

About 2,400 nurses and other health care workers at Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children's Hospital went on strike last week. They returned to work Friday.

Members of Local 5098 of the United Nurses and Allied Professionals overwhelmingly voted "no confidence" Thursday in the leadership of hospital operator Lifespan and Rhode Island Hospital. They also authorized their bargaining team to issue a 10-day strike notice if negotiations stall. A second vote by the membership would be required to go on strike.

Lifespan issued a statement late Thursday. It says the hospital's long-term fiscal health must be considered, and the board of directors fully supports the current leadership.