Hospital barred from admitting patients, treating them in ER

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (AP) — State health authorities have barred a western Pennsylvania hospital from admitting any patients or treating anyone in the emergency room, citing alleged violations of unspecified health and safety regulations.

The Department of Health said Ellwood City Medical Center can continue to see patients on an outpatient basis. Spokesman Nate Wardle said the bans “are effective immediately and until further notice” but are meant to be temporary as the department works with officials to bring the facility back into compliance.

The Lawrence County facility has struggled with financial problems. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that reports of payroll problems surfaced again last week and the borough manager said it was $250,000 in arears on its utility bills.

Messages seeking comment were left with a hospital official and Florida-based hospital owner Americore Health.