Hospital: Case of chickenpox prompts exposure warning

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine Medical Center is warning people who visited the hospital's emergency department on July 30 that they may have been exposed to the virus that causes chickenpox.

Hospital officials say anyone in the department between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. that day may have been exposed to the virus.

Chickenpox, or varicella, is an airborne disease and many people are immune to it through vaccination or because they have had the disease previously.

Hospital officials say people who believe they may have been exposed to the virus and do not have immunity should contact their doctor, as should anyone who experiences symptoms of varicella.

Symptoms include an itchy rash and a fever that occur approximately 10-21 days after exposure.