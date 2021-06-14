Horse of CT in Washington to offer clinic Saturday

WASHINGTON — The Humane Organization Representing Suffering Equines (H.O.R.S.E. of Connecticut), celebrating their 40th year, will hold their annual Basic Horse Care Clinic on Saturday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to noon.

This horse care clinic provides an opportunity to learn the basics of horse care. Participants will be working “hands-on” with horses while learning about proper handling and grooming, taking a horse’s temperature, worming, hoof and dental care, and diet requirements. There will also be a discussion on fencing and proper shelter as well. The cost for the clinic is $10.