Horse of CT in Washington holding Volunteer Day

Riot is one of Horse of CT's rescue horses.

WASHINGTON — The Humane Organization Representing Suffering Equines (H.O.R.S.E. of Connecticut), now celebrating their 40th year, will hold its spring Volunteer Day on Saturday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Rain Date is Sunday, May 2.

Volunteer Day invites people ages 12 and up to help with the various needs of the farm and horses. Volunteers may help with grooming, hand walking horses, cleaning paddocks and barns or repairing fences and outbuildings. Dress comfortably, wear waterproof shoes, and bring your own tools if you have them. Lunch will be provided.

H.O.R.S.E. of Connecticut was established in 1981, and moved to its permanent home on Wilbur Road, Washington, in 1995. Staffed by a dedicated team of volunteers, H.O.R.S.E. has saved over 750 horses and maintains an ongoing commitment to educating the public regarding horse care. Volunteers have always been an important part of the organization.

A few of newcomers are Riot, a pony gelding, and Dolly, a senior miniature mare, both recently rescued from a kill pen in Texas.

There will be a tack sale from noon to 3 p.m. for those looking for saddles, blankets and other equipment. H.O.R.S.E. of Connecticut is located at 43 Wilbur Road, Washington. For more information, visit www.horseofct.org or call 860-868-1960.