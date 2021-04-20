Horse of CT in Washington holding Volunteer Day

Contributed photo

WASHINGTON — The Humane Organization Representing Suffering Equines (H.O.R.S.E. of Connecticut), now celebrating their 40th year, will hold its spring Volunteer Day on Saturday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Rain Date is Sunday, May 2.

Volunteer Day invites people ages 12 and up to help with the various needs of the farm and horses. Volunteers may help with grooming, hand walking horses, cleaning paddocks and barns or repairing fences and outbuildings. Dress comfortably, wear waterproof shoes, and bring your own tools if you have them. Lunch will be provided.