Horse dies of mosquito-borne West Nile virus

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Health is reminding horse owners to vaccinate their animals for West Nile virus after a horse in Windham County died of the mosquito-borne disease.

The virus is spread to humans and animals by mosquito bites. The disease cannot be transmitted between animals and humans.

State Veterinarian Dr. Kristin Haas said Tuesday that horse owners need to work with their veterinarians to make sure their animals are appropriately vaccinated.

There have been no reported human cases of West Nile virus in Vermont this year. The Health Department says most people who are infected do not become sick, but about 20 percent develop flu-like symptoms. In rare cases the illness can be serious, and even fatal.