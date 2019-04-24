Hopkins Vineyard history at a glance

The land on which Hopkins Vineyard is situated has a rich history, dating back to 1787 when Elijah Hopkins purchased the farm after returning from the Revolutionary War.

For generations, members of the Hopkins family ran a dairy farm on the land until 1979 when Criollo’s parents, William Hopkins and his wife Judith, sold the herd and transformed the land into a vineyard.

Thirty acres are dedicated vineyards with Vinifera and French Hyrid grapes; another 50 acres is open land.

In 1988, the U.S Department of Agriculture honored the Hopkins Farm as a Bicentennial Farm, having been in the same family since the birth of the U.S. Constitution.

The Hopkins family descends from Stephen Hopkins, one of the Mayflower passengers.