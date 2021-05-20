Hopes fading for 38 missing after barge sinks in India storm ASHOK SHARMA, Associated Press May 20, 2021 Updated: May 20, 2021 12:54 a.m.
NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian navy ships worked through the night to recover the bodies of 37 people aboard a barge that sank off Mumbai as a powerful storm lashed the region this week, an official said Thursday.
Hopes were fading for 38 people still missing since the cyclone hit Monday.