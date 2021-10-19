Hopeful storms in forecast for drought plagued US West ADAM BEAM, Associated Press Oct. 19, 2021 Updated: Oct. 19, 2021 6:34 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2021, file photo, houseboats rest in a channel at Lake Oroville State Recreation Area in Butte County, Calif. California is set to get its first significant soaking of the season this week, with forecasters predicting up to 7 inches of rain is possible in some parched parts of the state. The rain will help stop smoldering wildfires and could lessen water restrictions on farmers. But it won't be enough to make up for all of the water California lost this summer following some of the driest months on record. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this May 22, 2021, file photo, water drips from a faucet near boat docks sitting on dry land at the Browns Ravine Cove area of drought-stricken Folsom Lake in Folsom, Calif. California is set to get its first significant soaking of the season this week, with forecasters predicting up to 7 inches of rain is possible in some parched parts of the state. On Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, state water officials said the rain could be enough to lessen some water restrictions imposed on farmers earlier this year, though it won’t be enough to catch California up on all the water is lost this summer. Josh Edelson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2021, file photo, flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia National Forest, Calif. California is set to get its first significant soaking of the season this week, with forecasters predicting up to 7 inches of rain is possible in some parched parts of the state. On Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, state water officials said the rain could be enough to lessen some water restrictions imposed on farmers earlier this year, though it won’t be enough to catch California up on all the water is lost this summer. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Mired in an historic drought, California is set to get its first significant soaking of the season this week with storms forecasted to dump up to 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rain in some parched parts of the state.
The storms will help quash smoldering wildfires in the mountains that have killed three people this year while collectively burning more than 3,898 square miles (10,096 square kilometers) and destroying more than 3,600 structures.