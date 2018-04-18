‘Hope through the Arts’ set at SVS

A Shepaug Valley School senior will present a multi-media art performance, “Hope through the Arts,” April 27 at 7 p.m. in Washington.

Michelle Randall, a pre-professional dance student at FineLine Theatre Arts in New Milford, has organized the event as part of her required senior project.

The event will showcase dance, music, poetry and art at the school, 159 South St.

An intermission will be held so guests can view displayed art.

For her project, Michelle chose to combine her passion for the arts with raising awareness for Ann's Place of Greater Danbury, a cancer research and support center that offers services to the community free of charge.

Throughout the year, Michelle spent time at Ann's Place conducting interviews and learning more about the various services and forms of therapy they provide, including art therapy.

Michelle became interested in learning about how art therapy can be spiritually healing, which became a significant portion of the research for her project.

Admission is $15 for adults and $5 for students; tickets can be purchased at the door. All proceeds will benefit Ann's Place.