Hoosier Lottery to study the effectiveness of online games

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Hoosier Lottery is set to consider whether players in Indiana should be allowed to purchase tickets online for Powerball, Mega Millions and instant games, as in bordering states.

IGT Indiana, which runs the state lottery, says it will study the technology, marketing strategy, capital investment and crews needed to launch games online, as well as projected revenue.

The Indiana Business Journal reports that the company expects to present an action proposal to the Hoosier Lottery Commission in 2020, which could implement online sales without legislative authorization.

The idea was part of IGT Indiana's latest business plan that it presented to the commission in May.

Hoosier Lottery officials say it's too premature for lottery officials to discuss the idea.

