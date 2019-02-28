Hood proposes cut to food sales tax, sunshine for lawmakers

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jim Hood is proposing to eliminate Mississippi's sales tax on groceries and require lawmakers to be subject to state open records law.

Hood, the four-term attorney general, made the proposals Thursday as part of a "Pledge to Mississippi Families."

Before supporters at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson, Hood renewed attacks on Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and other legislative leaders who he says are catering to out-of-state corporations.

Hood faces Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith and retired Jackson State University employee Velesha P. Williams in the Democratic primary. Reeves faces state Rep. Robert Foster of Hernando and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. in the Republican primary. Marijuana activist David Singletary is running as an independent in the general election.