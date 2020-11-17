Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation in New Milford recently honored its veterans with gifts. Veterans received a balloon, pins, an American flag and a special dessert. Above, Michael Moran, who served in the field artillery division of the Army, proudly acknowledges his service beneath his mask and alongside a balloon.
Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation in New Milford recently honored its veterans with gifts. Veterans received a balloon, pins, an American flag and a special dessert. Above, Michael Moran, who served
Photo: Courtesy Of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation
Photo: Courtesy Of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation
Image
1of/1
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 1
Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation in New Milford recently honored its veterans with gifts. Veterans received a balloon, pins, an American flag and a special dessert. Above, Michael Moran, who served in the field artillery division of the Army, proudly acknowledges his service beneath his mask and alongside a balloon.
Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation in New Milford recently honored its veterans with gifts. Veterans received a balloon, pins, an American flag and a special dessert. Above, Michael Moran, who served
Photo: Courtesy Of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation
Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation in New Milford recently honored its veterans with gifts. Veterans received a balloon, pins, an American flag and a special dessert. Above, Michael Moran, who served in the field artillery division of the Army, proudly acknowledges his service beneath his mask and alongside a balloon.