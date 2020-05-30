Honoring the fallen

Tristen Kayfus, senior patrol leader with Troop 31, proudly honors a veteran after placing a flag at the grave. Tristen Kayfus, senior patrol leader with Troop 31, proudly honors a veteran after placing a flag at the grave. Photo: Courtesy Of Jim Ciaglo Photo: Courtesy Of Jim Ciaglo Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Honoring the fallen 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts were out in force over Memorial Day weekend to honor veterans. Scouts of all ages, using social distancing and other safety measures, placed flags on the graves of veterans throughout town. Girl Scout Troop 40236 placed flags at Gaylordsville and Morningside cemeteries, while Boy Scouts from Troop 432 honored veterans at Center Cemetery. Boy Scouts from Troop 31 placed flags at veterans’ graves at St. Francis Cemetery. In addition, a family in New Milford placed flags at Northville Cemetery.