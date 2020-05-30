https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Honoring-the-fallen-15294938.php
Honoring the fallen
Photo: Courtesy Of Jim Ciaglo
Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts were out in force over Memorial Day weekend to honor veterans. Scouts of all ages, using social distancing and other safety measures, placed flags on the graves of veterans throughout town. Girl Scout Troop 40236 placed flags at Gaylordsville and Morningside cemeteries, while Boy Scouts from Troop 432 honored veterans at Center Cemetery. Boy Scouts from Troop 31 placed flags at veterans’ graves at St. Francis Cemetery. In addition, a family in New Milford placed flags at Northville Cemetery.
