Honolulu school to celebrate Mexican culture, honor the dead

HONOLULU (AP) — A Mexican-American, Episcopalian chaplain at a private Honolulu school and two teachers want to show students how Mexicans celebrate the dead.

St. Andrew's Schools chaplain Annalise Pasalo says she wants to share her culture with the students.

Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Mexican tradition honoring the dead with feasts, marigolds, dancing and music.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the upcoming event for the schools' 175 girls in grades six through 12 will include skull-painted faces, photos of dead relatives for an ofrenda, or altar, and a ceremony conducted in Spanish.

Pasalo says while Mexican culture isn't as prevalent in Hawaii, Day of the Dead celebrations are becoming more mainstream. The tradition is featured in the award-winning Pixar animated film "Coco."