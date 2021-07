HONOLULU (AP) — We Are Oceania, a nonprofit that serves and advocates for the Micronesian and Pacific islander communities in Hawaii, plan to open a youth center in Honolulu this month.

The center will offer college and career prep, cultural exhibitions, mentorship programs and study areas, Josie Howard, the organization’s CEO, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. It will have resources for homeless youth and families, she said.