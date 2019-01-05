Honolulu expands number of parks locked up at night

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu has expanded the number of city parks that private security guards will lock up at night.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports employees with American Guard Services Inc. will lock bathrooms and parking lots at 59 parks in an effort to curtail vandalism and illegal homeless activity.

The city hired the security company in April to initially secure 25 urban parks.

The city began clamping down on illegal park activity last year after it recorded more than 600 acts of vandalism over the previous three years.

Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation spokesman Nathan Serota says the city will be paying $200,000 to the security company to secure parks through April.

The city has also hired private security guards to patrol nine city parks around the clock, costing $44,000 per month.

