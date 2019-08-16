Honolulu adds inspectors to help enforce vacation rental law

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu plans to increase its housing inspection staff to help enforce a new vacation rental ordinance.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Thursday that the Department of Planning and Permitting has already rehired three retired inspectors and could add up to three more if needed.

The department's acting director informed the city council of the increase in a memo last week.

The budgeted cost is $132,313 to hire the staff members at a pay rate of $24.18 per hour at 19 hours a week for up to 10 months.

Unless specifically permitted, rentals of 30 days or less are illegal on Oahu except in hotel-resort zones.

The department says the new hires joining the permanent staff are expected to work exclusively on short-term rental complaints and violations.

___

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com