Homicide unit probes deaths of 2 women in Cincinnati home

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of two women whose bodies were found in a Cincinnati apartment.

Cincinnati police say officers responded to the North Avondale unit shorty after 5:30 p.m. Friday and found the women, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the two have been identified as 56-year-old Bridgett Carter and 35-year-old Tasia Mason.

Police said anyone with information is asked to call homicide unit investigators, police dispatchers or Crimestoppers.