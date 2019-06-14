Homes evacuated after Indiana crash, hydrochloric acid spill

TIPTON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say homes are being evacuated in central Indiana following a crash that led to a hydrochloric acid spill.

The Tipton Police Department says the crash Friday morning happened at an intersection of U.S. highway 31 in Tipton County, about 35 miles (57 kilometers) north of Indianapolis. WXIN-TV reports some houses near the highway in the area were evacuated due to a smoky cloud from the crash site.

No injuries were immediately reported.

In addition to police, the Tipton County sheriff's department, Tipton County emergency management, HAZMAT crews and state police were responding.