This year has certainly been memorable, for reasons most of us wish we could forget.

A global pandemic rocked our world and forced us to face many challenges, including how to conduct business, attend school, interact with one another, dine out and shop, make ends meet after job loss, maintain local businesses, and so much more related to our sheer existence.

And yet, we are here now, in the holiday season, about to enter a new, and hopefully, more optimistic and brighter year.

We made it. Sadly, not everyone did. We lost loved ones — our neighbors, friends and family across the nation and world — along the way.

It’s true, this holiday season does not look like the traditional holiday to which we are accustomed, dream it to be or want it to be.

However, in the midst of this unprecedented time, we have found glimpses of hope and discovered new ways to live our lives, celebrate birthdays and graduations, and visit with one another.

In times of crisis, people come together, and that’s what the residents of the Greater New Milford area have done throughout the year. The community has come together, with neighbors helping neighbors, supporting one another in ways that touch the heart.

Donations of food, warm clothing, school supplies and gifts have been collected in mass to help those with particular insecurities during the pandemic and has continued through this holiday season.

The spirit of giving endures.

— Deborah Rose