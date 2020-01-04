Holiday trains

A train makes its way around one of the tracks at the holiday display.

One of the popular holiday offerings in greater New Milford was the annual hands-on model train display. The event was held from Dec. 19-29 at Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio in the railroad station. The free display, sponsored by the Gallery and the New Milford Commission on the Arts, featured multiple operating train layouts for patrons to view and operate.