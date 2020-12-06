Holiday show under way at gallery

Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio in New Milford has announced its latest happenings.

Sponsored by the New Milford Commission on the Arts, the gallery’s new holiday art show, “Celebrate,” consists of paintings, photographs, jewelry, fused glasswork, pottery, weaving, wood turning items, as well as holiday cards and ornaments.

The artwork will be on display at the Railroad Street gallery through Jan. 9.

During the holiday show, visitors will have the opportunity to win an original piece of art by one of the gallery’s artsits.

A winner’s name will be drawn one time each week through December.

The gallery is open Thursdays from noon to 3 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m.