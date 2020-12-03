Holiday events under way in Bridgewater

The Bridgewater Congregational Church has announced its annual Christmas Shoppe and Christmas tree sales.

The shop will offer an assortment of handmade-in-Bridgewater gift items, including a variety of hand-knit items, pressed flower cards, folk art, wreaths, assorted glass pieces, a few fair-trade items and individually packaged baked goods.

A silent auction with a number of unique items and gifts will be available.

The store will be open limited hours: Dec. 5-6 and Dec. 12-13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Only cash or check will be accepted.

Masks are required.

Six- to 9-foot Fraser Fir trees will be available each weekend through Dec. 20. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Trees will also be sold Nov. 27.

The church is located on Clapboard Road.