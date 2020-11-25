Holiday events under way in Bridgewater
The Bridgewater Congregational Church has announced its annual Christmas Shoppe and Christmas tree sales.
The shop will offer an assortment of handmade-in-Bridgewater gift items, including a variety of hand-knit items, pressed flower cards, folk art, wreaths, assorted glass pieces, a few fair-trade items and individually packaged baked goods.
A silent auction with a number of unique items and gifts will be available.
Masks are required.
The church is located on Clapboard Road.