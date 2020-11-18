-
Spectrum/ The Bridgewater Congregational Church has announced its annual Christmas Shoppe and Christmas tree sales. The store will be open limited hours: Nov. 28-29, Dec. 5-6 and Dec. 12-13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Six- to 9-foot Fraser Fir trees will be available at beginning the weekend of Nov. 21 and continue each weekend through Dec. 20. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. less
Photo: Courtesy Of Bridgewater Congregational Church
Spectrum/ The Bridgewater Congregational Church has announced its annual Christmas Shoppe and Christmas tree sales. The store will be open limited hours: Nov. 28-29, Dec. 5-6 and Dec. 12-13 from 11 a.m. to 2 ... more
Photo: Courtesy Of Bridgewater Congregational Church
Spectrum/ The Bridgewater Congregational Church has announced its annual Christmas Shoppe and Christmas tree sales. The store will be open limited hours: Nov. 28-29, Dec. 5-6 and Dec. 12-13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Six- to 9-foot Fraser Fir trees will be available at beginning the weekend of Nov. 21 and continue each weekend through Dec. 20. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. less
Photo: Courtesy Of Bridgewater Congregational Church
Spectrum/ The Bridgewater Congregational Church has announced its annual Christmas Shoppe and Christmas tree sales. The store will be open limited hours: Nov. 28-29, Dec. 5-6 and Dec. 12-13 from 11 a.m. to 2 ... more
The Bridgewater Congregational Church has announced its annual Christmas Shoppe and Christmas tree sales.
The shop will offer an assortment of handmade-in-Bridgewater gift items, including a variety of hand-knit items, pressed flower cards, folk art, wreaths, assorted glass pieces, a few fair-trade items and individually packaged baked goods.
A silent auction with a number of unique items and gifts will be available.
The store will be open limited hours: Nov. 28-29, Dec. 5-6 and Dec. 12-13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Only cash or check will be accepted.
Masks are required.
Six- to 9-foot Fraser Fir trees will be available at beginning the weekend of Nov. 21 and continue each weekend through Dec. 20. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The church is located on Clapboard Road.